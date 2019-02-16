NBC News

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends Green New Deal in first inaugural address at Bronx high school

01:31

Newly-elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) gave her first inaugural address at a performing arts high school in the Bronx, New York. The youngest member of Congress defended her Green New Deal and focused on continuing to create community.Feb. 16, 2019

  • Trump shifts focus to trade with China after national emergency declaration

    01:25

  • Pence scolds European officials for sticking with Iran nuclear deal

    01:36

  • Former Watergate Prosecutor: ‘Manafort is in a lot of trouble’

    06:51

  • Attorney: It would be ‘malpractice’ not to use Trump’s emergency declaration speech in a lawsuit

    03:36

  • Survivors who became activists commemorate Parkland school shooting

    10:06

  • McCabe's new book alleges officials considered the 25th amendment

    08:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All