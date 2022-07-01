IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Chu arrested at abortion rights protest

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism 

    09:24

  • Biden signals support for changing filibuster rule to codify abortion rights

    03:13

  • Could IVF become a target after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade?

    04:45

  • Hillary Clinton: Overturning of Roe v. Wade was ‘arrogant misreading of history’

    06:29

  • Confusion spreading across states about abortion laws

    02:27

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade affects access to medication abortion

    02:18

  • Retailers imposing limits on morning-after pill purchases to avoid shortage

    02:23

  • Women look to abortion pill as they navigate changing legislation

    01:58

  • Women turning to medication abortions, following Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:27

  • Texas law banning abortion temporarily blocked by court

    02:01

  • Experts warn fights among states unlike anything since Civil War

    03:12

  • 'A moment of crisis': HHS Secy. Becerra discusses response after Roe v. Wade is overturned

    01:15

  • Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling

    05:11

  • Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up

    04:07

  • Biden administration grappling with Roe v. Wade fallout

    02:54

  • Political divide deepens across states following Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:35

  • House Democrats push Biden for abortion action: ‘We are not done fighting’

    05:08

  • How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

    02:18

  • Breaking down the historic and legal significance of overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:28

NBC News Channel

Rep. Chu arrested at abortion rights protest

01:06

Rep. Judy Chu, who last year introduced a bill to codify Roe v. Wade into law, was among more than 180 people arrested during a pro-abortion rights rally near the Supreme Court.July 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Chu arrested at abortion rights protest

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    'Friendly fire’: Biden White House pushes back against Democratic criticism 

    09:24

  • Biden signals support for changing filibuster rule to codify abortion rights

    03:13

  • Could IVF become a target after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade?

    04:45

  • Hillary Clinton: Overturning of Roe v. Wade was ‘arrogant misreading of history’

    06:29

  • Confusion spreading across states about abortion laws

    02:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All