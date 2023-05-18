IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Watch: Rep. Higgins pushes activist away from press conference in D.C.

00:42

Cell phone video captured the moments when Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., physically removed an activist away from a press conference in D.C.May 18, 2023

