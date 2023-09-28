IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Crockett: GOP is blind to Trump keeping documents 'in the s------'

Rep. Crockett: GOP is blind to Trump keeping documents 'in the s------'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, criticized Republicans for pursuing an impeachment inquiry against President Biden while claiming they were turning a blind eye to former President Trump's handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.Sept. 28, 2023

