The debt limit bill will ‘absolutely pass,’ Rep. Johnson says

- Now Playing
The debt limit bill will ‘absolutely pass,’ Rep. Johnson says00:56
- UP NEXT
White House negotiator on ‘responsible tone’ of debt ceiling plan05:13
Debt ceiling talks: Tentative deal struck to avert default02:17
Debt ceiling deal reached in principle02:58
Biden and McCarthy reach tentative deal to lift U.S.’ debt ceiling02:59
McCarthy says House will vote on Wednesday to raise the debt ceiling01:12
Sources: Tentative agreement reached on debt limit deal01:49
Countdown to default: Is a debt ceiling deal finally on the horizon?02:09
Biden and McCarthy’s teams still negotiating over U.S. debt limit02:01
Jeffries: Biden continues to 'hold the line' against 'devastating' cuts01:26
McCarthy: Trump said to get a 'good agreement' on debt limit talks01:18
U.S. credit rating could be downgraded if government defaults04:13
US faces possible credit rating downgrade amid debt limit crisis03:23
Debt ceiling talks between Biden aides and House Republicans in a stalemate01:15
Debt ceiling negotiations hit a ‘speed bump,’ Democratic official says06:40
Can Biden use the 14th Amendment to raise debt ceiling?01:48
Biden, McCarthy hope to find ‘common ground’ ahead of debt ceiling deadline01:51
Biden will likely have to use 14th Amendment to raise debt ceiling, Rep. Cohen says07:38
Speaker McCarthy ‘can see the path’ towards a debt ceiling deal05:28
Debt ceiling fight: Meet the ‘heavy hitters’ in negotiations07:59
- Now Playing
The debt limit bill will ‘absolutely pass,’ Rep. Johnson says00:56
- UP NEXT
White House negotiator on ‘responsible tone’ of debt ceiling plan05:13
Debt ceiling talks: Tentative deal struck to avert default02:17
Debt ceiling deal reached in principle02:58
Biden and McCarthy reach tentative deal to lift U.S.’ debt ceiling02:59
McCarthy says House will vote on Wednesday to raise the debt ceiling01:12
Play All