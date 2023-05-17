IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Idaho grand jury indicts man in killing of four college students

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Garcia calls for Santos' expulsion from Congress: 'A liar and a fraud'

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Biden meets with congressional leaders for debt ceiling meeting

    01:49

  • McCarthy, McConnell speak after debt ceiling meeting with Biden

    01:34

  • Capitol police experiencing low morale, upsurge in attacks, chief says

    01:06

  • OpenAI CEO testifies at Senate hearing on AI regulation

    02:28

  • Suspect in attack on Connolly's district office refuses to appear for arraignment

    02:47

  • McCarthy on debt limit: 'It's not a revenue problem, it's a spending problem'

    01:43

  • Biden blames Republicans for ‘holding economy hostage’ over debt ceiling

    03:55

  • Rep. Santos vows to ‘fight the witch hunt’ after 13-count federal indictment

    04:27

  • George Santos free on bond after being arrested on fraud charges

    02:03

  • Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13 criminal charges

    02:39

  • Dianne Feinstein to return to Senate after 3-month absence

    00:32

  • Biden and congressional leaders at impasse on debt ceiling after ‘tense’ meeting

    05:28

  • Rep. George Santos expected in court on federal charges

    03:55

  • Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors

    02:10

  • Debt limit negotiations fail but talks set to continue

    01:44

  • Biden meets with congressional leaders over U.S. debt limit

    02:33

  • DOJ files charges against Rep. George Santos, three sources say

    01:14

  • Biden to meet with congressional leaders over debt ceiling

    05:36

  • White House set for high stakes debt limit negotiations

    02:05

NBC News

Rep. Garcia calls for Santos' expulsion from Congress: 'A liar and a fraud'

02:05

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., held a press conference to discuss a resolution he has put forward to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress. Santos has been indicted on 13 federal charges and pleaded not guilty.May 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Garcia calls for Santos' expulsion from Congress: 'A liar and a fraud'

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Biden meets with congressional leaders for debt ceiling meeting

    01:49

  • McCarthy, McConnell speak after debt ceiling meeting with Biden

    01:34

  • Capitol police experiencing low morale, upsurge in attacks, chief says

    01:06

  • OpenAI CEO testifies at Senate hearing on AI regulation

    02:28

  • Suspect in attack on Connolly's district office refuses to appear for arraignment

    02:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All