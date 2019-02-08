Jeffries to Whitaker: 'Keep your hands off' the Mueller probe

NBC News

Rep. Jeffries warns Matthew Whitaker not to interfere with Mueller probe

01:40

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker to "keep your hands off" the Mueller investigation in his final week in office.Feb. 8, 2019

