Rep. Jeffries warns Matthew Whitaker not to interfere with Mueller probe01:40
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker to "keep your hands off" the Mueller investigation in his final week in office.
Federal Prosecutors probing National Enquirer after Bezos story04:30
Early tax returns suggest some Americans will get less money than expected and could owe IRS01:19
Undocumented immigrants knowingly hired at President Trump’s Bedminster club: report01:42
Acting AG Whitaker tells Congress he did not interfere with Mueller probe02:13
Remembering the life and legacy of John Dingell01:46
Cicilline: Possibility of impeachment depends on Mueller report05:09