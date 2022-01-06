IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Cheney showed ‘great deal of moral courage’ on Jan. 6, says Rep. Sherrill

    01:17
NBC News

Rep. Cheney showed ‘great deal of moral courage’ on Jan. 6, says Rep. Sherrill

01:17

During reflection of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., called on Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for showing a “great deal of moral courage.”Jan. 6, 2022

