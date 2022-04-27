IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to Charlotte airport

01:46

Rep. Madison Cawthorn was issued a citation after TSA agents confiscated a loaded 9mm handgun in his possession, the second time he's been cited for bringing a gun to an airport. WCNC's Austin Walker reports.April 27, 2022

