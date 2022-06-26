IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Rep. Mary Miller thanks Trump for ‘victory for white life’ in gaffe at rally

00:54

At a rally in Mendon, Illinois, Rep. Mary Miller appeared to thank former President Donald Trump for the “victory for white life” in the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion. Miller’s spokesman said she misread the remarks and meant to say, “right to life.”June 26, 2022

