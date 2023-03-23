IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Rep. McMorris Rodgers to TikTok CEO: 'Your platform should be banned'

05:03

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., sharply criticized TikTok and its data policies during a House hearing with CEO Shou Chew. She voiced concern for the privacy of U.S. citizens and slammed the social media company for pursuing "more control, more surveillance and more manipulation."March 23, 2023

