IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Nunn criticizes 'palace intrigue' of GOP speaker search

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Scalise: House GOP meeting was 'very constructive'

    02:08

  • White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war

    00:51

  • Rep. Scalise working to garner more GOP support for House speaker

    02:05

  • McCarthy: Scalise faces a 'big hill' to secure enough votes for speakership

    00:36

  • Steve Scalise wins GOP House speaker nomination: What's next?

    01:49

  • Getting to know Steve Scalise, nominated to be next House speaker

    01:30

  • Rep. Scalise speaks after winning GOP nomination for House speaker

    02:35

  • Rep. Scalise wins GOP nomination for House speaker

    01:29

  • Potential for drawn-out vote as House Republicans meet to decide new speaker

    02:14

  • Biden endorses FTC rule to ban hidden junk fees 'across the economy'

    01:36

  • Rep. George Santos faces 10 additional charges

    00:51

  • House Republicans hold internal speaker election ahead of vote

    02:07

  • Biden condemns Hamas actions, says U.S. is sending Israel military aid

    00:59

  • Israel-Hamas war puts new pressure to elect House speaker

    01:59

  • Biden interviewed by special counsel over classified documents

    01:59

  • 'Now is the time for action': McCarthy addresses attack on Israel

    02:21

  • White House sends aid to Israel, moves US warships closer to area

    01:53

  • Gaetz in 2018: Replacing Paul Ryan as speaker before his term is up would ‘shatter’ GOP

    01:26

  • Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker: What happens next?

    04:35

NBC News

Rep. Nunn criticizes 'palace intrigue' of GOP speaker search

01:51

Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, voiced his frustrations about the ongoing standstill House Republicans are facing over choosing the next speaker. He also said he was concerned the "palace intrigue" would distract from Congress' ability to respond to the Israel-Hamas war.Oct. 12, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Nunn criticizes 'palace intrigue' of GOP speaker search

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Scalise: House GOP meeting was 'very constructive'

    02:08

  • White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war

    00:51

  • Rep. Scalise working to garner more GOP support for House speaker

    02:05

  • McCarthy: Scalise faces a 'big hill' to secure enough votes for speakership

    00:36

  • Steve Scalise wins GOP House speaker nomination: What's next?

    01:49
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All