IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Raskin points out Rep. Bishop’s error in Thomas Jefferson reference
May 15, 202400:54
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Raskin points out Rep. Bishop’s error in Thomas Jefferson reference

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Jury selection begins for Sen. Menendez's bribery trial

    02:12

  • House rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:57

  • GOP reps slam Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after effort to oust House Speaker Johnson

    01:15

  • Drama in Congress as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to remove House Speaker

    01:05

  • Johnson calls for election integrity bill, says noncitizens 'might be voting in 2024'

    01:01

  • Bipartisan bill on online child abuse awaits Biden's signature

    03:23

  • Senate holds hearing after climate change investigation report released

    01:40

  • Schumer: Reclassifying marijuana is 'long overdue'

    02:01

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will go forward with motion to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:52

  • 'We want to turn the page': Democrats plan to table motion to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:38

  • The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

    04:59

  • Senate poised to vote on potential TikTok ban

    02:04

  • Unlikely alliance clears way for House vote on Israel and Ukraine aid

    01:25

  • ‘Shameful’ effort to oust Speaker Johnson would ‘weaken’ the party, says GOP Rep. Bacon

    07:11

  • Boeing whistleblowers appear at congressional hearing

    01:39

  • Columbia University president testifies about antisemitism on campus

    01:43

  • Sen. Menendez may blame his wife for his alleged crimes

    03:44

  • House to send articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to the Senate

    02:16

  • Johnson to advance Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan aid as separate bills

    01:31

NBC News

Rep. Raskin points out Rep. Bishop’s error in Thomas Jefferson reference

00:54

Rep. Jamie Raskin pointed out Rep. Dan Bishop’s error in referencing Thomas Jefferson and the Constitution during an exchange on the House floor. The moment happened during a debate about changing D.C. criminal sentencing codes.May 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Raskin points out Rep. Bishop’s error in Thomas Jefferson reference

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Jury selection begins for Sen. Menendez's bribery trial

    02:12

  • House rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:57

  • GOP reps slam Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after effort to oust House Speaker Johnson

    01:15

  • Drama in Congress as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to remove House Speaker

    01:05

  • Johnson calls for election integrity bill, says noncitizens 'might be voting in 2024'

    01:01
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All