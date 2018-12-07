U.S. news

Reporter describes Pearl Harbor attack to NBC in 1941

A reporter from KGU in Honolulu, Hawaii delivered this report from a rooftop to NBC in New York describing the attack on Pearl Harbor as the fighting was in progress on December 7, 1941.Dec. 7, 2018

