IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Republican congressman criticizes D.C. schools as 'inmate factories'

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan Rep. Slotkin 'done with being neutral' on gun safety

    01:47

  • Former Starbucks CEO faces anti-union accusations at Senate hearing

    01:58

  • Starbucks CEO tells Sanders his company 'has not broken the law'

    03:08

  • Starbucks CEO assures his company will 'put his people first' at Senate hearing

    05:34

  • Nashville GOP Rep. Ogles defends 2021 family photo with guns

    00:09

  • Senate Banking Committee to hold first hearing since SVB, Signature Bank collapse

    03:25

  • 'A family's worst nightmare': Biden comments on school shooting in Nashville

    02:07

  • 'Heartbreaking': White House comments on Nashville school shooting

    02:11

  • Biden and Trudeau to discuss migration, national security and climate change

    03:51

  • TikTok CEO grilled by Congress over national security threat

    03:48

  • McCarthy says he would support a TikTok ban

    00:58

  • TikTok CEO discusses efforts to combat Spanish-language misinformation

    01:02

  • TikTok CEO questioned on collection of geolocation data

    03:47

  • TikTok CEO discusses efforts to address 'dangerous misinformation'

    01:41

  • TikTok CEO describes 'Project Texas' plan to store U.S. data 'on American soil'

    01:37

  • TikTok CEO assures lawmakers user safety is a 'top priority'

    05:44

  • Rep. McMorris Rodgers to TikTok CEO: 'Your platform should be banned'

    05:03

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress as lawmakers push to ban app

    06:06

  • Blinken testifies on budget proposal to address 'shared global threats'

    05:32

NBC News

Republican congressman criticizes D.C. schools as 'inmate factories'

01:32

Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., criticized the quality of public schools in Washington, D.C., comparing them to "inmate factories" during a House hearing.March 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Republican congressman criticizes D.C. schools as 'inmate factories'

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan Rep. Slotkin 'done with being neutral' on gun safety

    01:47

  • Former Starbucks CEO faces anti-union accusations at Senate hearing

    01:58

  • Starbucks CEO tells Sanders his company 'has not broken the law'

    03:08

  • Starbucks CEO assures his company will 'put his people first' at Senate hearing

    05:34

  • Nashville GOP Rep. Ogles defends 2021 family photo with guns

    00:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All