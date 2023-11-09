IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE: Analysis of the third Republican presidential debate in Miami. Watch and follow here.

  • Ramaswamy: 'We've become a party of losers'

    01:46

  • Haley and Scott get into heated exchange over 15-week abortion limit

    02:49

  • Republican candidates make their case to voters in debate closing remarks

    05:42

  • Haley: Putin and Xi 'salivating' over Ramaswamy becoming president

    01:39
    Republican presidential candidates on how they plan to battle fentanyl in U.S.

    02:17
    Republican candidates speak on social security at presidential debate

    02:01

  • Haley and Ramaswamy spar over TikTok ban and China relations

    02:06

  • 'It is polluting minds’: Christie, DeSantis agree on TikTok ban

    03:16

  • DeSantis criticizes Haley on giving China land when she was S.C. governor

    00:30

  • Ramaswamy 'absolutely unpersuaded' by Zelenskyy's call for more aid

    04:13

  • Republicans urge Netanyahu to 'finish' Hamas amid the conflict

    01:12

  • DeSantis, Haley respond to use of U.S. military force against Iran

    02:54

  • Ramaswamy, Sen. Scott, Gov. DeSantis address rise in antisemitism on college campuses

    04:00

  • DeSantis, Haley discuss why voters should choose them over Trump

    03:43

  • Five Republican candidates face off in NBC News Presidential Debate tonight

    02:45

  • Vivek Ramaswamy will be 'unconstrained' on Republican debate stage, campaign says

    05:08

  • Tim Scott campaign: Republican debate will be a 'slug fest' between Haley, DeSantis

    05:32

  • How GOP candidates prep for debates: Enchiladas, french fries and Bruce Springsteen

    01:01

  • Will Hurd tells Republican debate participants to 'check your ego at the door'

    05:56

  • Will Tuesday’s election night impact the 2024 election?

    04:11

NBC News

Republican presidential candidates on how they plan to battle fentanyl in U.S.

02:17

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina detail their approaches to handling fentanyl in the U.S.Nov. 9, 2023

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

