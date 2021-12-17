IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Oklahoma bill targets teachings on slavery, racism

Oklahoma bill targets teachings on slavery, racism

A bill proposed by Oklahoma State Rep. Jim Olsen would put strict limits on how professors and teachers can teach about U.S. history, racism and slavery. KFOR's Jessica Bruno reports.Dec. 17, 2021

