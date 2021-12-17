Oklahoma bill targets teachings on slavery, racism

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Oklahoma bill targets teachings on slavery, racism02:08
UP NEXT
Final teen pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors01:35
How Roosevelt Island sculptures amplify stories of strong women03:42
Biden’s U.S. attorney nominees are most diverse in U.S. history03:30
Swimmer’s records spark debate over trans athletes in women’s sports03:39
Blood banks nationwide report dangerous supply shortage04:09
U.S. Army releases data showing vaccine mandate compliance among troops01:59
Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone after fatal ‘Rust’ shooting04:28
What to expect from former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter’s testimony04:22
Newark to require permits for charities to pass out food in public08:03
Former employee takes the stand in Ghislaine Maxwell trial03:10
Inside Vermont’s police reform effort03:14
Aerial view reveals scope of Kentucky tornado devastation01:36
5 killed as storms, tornadoes move across Midwest01:29
CDC predicts holiday surge in Covid cases02:42
‘I was not going to move that day’: Claudette Colvin on refusing to give up bus seat in 195501:27
Joy Reid remembers influential Black feminist writer bell hooks, who has died at 6900:25
Closing statements begin in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial00:57
Former official testifies South Dakota governor's daughter received 'unusual treatment'02:14
Defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell may call dozens of witnesses to stand01:35
Oklahoma bill targets teachings on slavery, racism02:08
A bill proposed by Oklahoma State Rep. Jim Olsen would put strict limits on how professors and teachers can teach about U.S. history, racism and slavery. KFOR's Jessica Bruno reports.Dec. 17, 2021
Now Playing
Oklahoma bill targets teachings on slavery, racism02:08
UP NEXT
Final teen pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors01:35
How Roosevelt Island sculptures amplify stories of strong women03:42
Biden’s U.S. attorney nominees are most diverse in U.S. history03:30
Swimmer’s records spark debate over trans athletes in women’s sports03:39
Blood banks nationwide report dangerous supply shortage04:09