BREAKING: Cases of drug-resistant ringworm found in the U.S., the CDC says

NBC News

Republican Senator Todd Young says he won't support Trump in 2024

00:30

Following former President Trump's town hall with CNN, Senator Todd Young, R-Ind., said he won't support Trump for the Republican party's presidential nomination in the 2024 election. Young cited the former president's stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine as evidence of Trump's judgment being "wrong."May 11, 2023

