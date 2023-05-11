Republican Senator Todd Young says he won't support Trump in 2024

- UP NEXT
Biden blames Republicans for ‘holding economy hostage’ over debt ceiling03:55
Rep. Santos vows to ‘fight the witch hunt’ after 13-count federal indictment04:27
George Santos free on bond after being arrested on fraud charges02:03
Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13 criminal charges02:39
Dianne Feinstein to return to Senate after 3-month absence00:32
Biden and congressional leaders at impasse on debt ceiling after ‘tense’ meeting05:28
Rep. George Santos expected in court on federal charges03:55
Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors02:10
Debt limit negotiations fail but talks set to continue01:44
Biden meets with congressional leaders over U.S. debt limit02:33
DOJ files charges against Rep. George Santos, three sources say01:14
Biden to meet with congressional leaders over debt ceiling05:36
White House set for high stakes debt limit negotiations02:05
Dozens of GOP Senators oppose debt ceiling increase without spending cuts03:55
Supreme Court halts execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip03:45
Top GOP donor paid for Clarence Thomas’s grandnephew’s school tuition: Report01:18
White House: U.S. not involved in alleged Kremlin drone attack00:54
Intel chief: U.S. defaulting on its debt could cause 'global uncertainty'02:05
Report: GOP donor paid tuition for Justice Clarence Thomas' relative02:01
Harris to discuss A.I. in meeting with tech executives03:57
- UP NEXT
Biden blames Republicans for ‘holding economy hostage’ over debt ceiling03:55
Rep. Santos vows to ‘fight the witch hunt’ after 13-count federal indictment04:27
George Santos free on bond after being arrested on fraud charges02:03
Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13 criminal charges02:39
Dianne Feinstein to return to Senate after 3-month absence00:32
Biden and congressional leaders at impasse on debt ceiling after ‘tense’ meeting05:28
Play All