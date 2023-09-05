Complex rescue mission to save worker needing medical care at an Antarctic research station

- Now Playing
Complex rescue mission to save worker needing medical care at an Antarctic research station01:20
- UP NEXT
Speculation mounts of closer ties between Russia and North Korea01:37
Protests between Eritrean migrants turn violent in Israel02:06
Protests between Eritrean migrants turn violent in Israel02:06
South Korean teachers rally after colleague’s death01:04
Deadly floods tear through central Spain after torrential rainfall01:08
WATCH: Emotional scenes as Pope Francis leaves Mongolia01:03
Zelenskyy moves to replace Ukraine's defense minister00:48
Violence erupts in Tel Aviv as Eritrean protesters clash with police00:50
Protesters in Syria demand end to Assad regime amid economic crisis06:58
Titanic submersible search team speaks out about findings01:53
As a new school year begins, Russia rewrites the history books01:44
China angers its neighbors by redrawing its map00:47
Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia on a visit to one of the smallest Catholic communities in the world01:08
Soldiers in Gabon declare coup after president wins re-election02:17
Johannesburg building fire kills at least 74 people01:11
Five million bees fall from truck in Canada, causing chaos00:38
Over 70 killed in building fire in Johannesburg, South Africa03:10
Video purports to show Wagner's Prigozhin in Africa shortly before his death00:28
Workers walk out in rare labor dispute over planned department store sale in Japan00:58
- Now Playing
Complex rescue mission to save worker needing medical care at an Antarctic research station01:20
- UP NEXT
Speculation mounts of closer ties between Russia and North Korea01:37
Protests between Eritrean migrants turn violent in Israel02:06
Protests between Eritrean migrants turn violent in Israel02:06
South Korean teachers rally after colleague’s death01:04
Deadly floods tear through central Spain after torrential rainfall01:08
Play All