Watch: Humpback whale freed from shark net in Australia

- Now Playing
Watch: Humpback whale freed from shark net in Australia01:32
- UP NEXT
‘They will squash you like a bug’: Lukashenko claims credit for stopping Russian rebels01:30
Man caught on camera scribbling on a Colosseum wall00:48
Putin hails military and law enforcement for quick response to Wagner uprising00:32
Russia drops criminal case over armed rebellion by Wagner Group05:10
Newly-discovered fresco in Pompeii looks remarkably like a pizza00:56
Watch: Residential high-rise on fire in United Arab Emirates00:31
Modi responds to question about human rights02:57
Putin speaks out about Wagner Group rebellion03:38
World reacts to Wagner Group’s armed rebellion in Russia01:50
Russian embassy squatter leaves proposed site near Australia’s parliament00:59
Questions remain in Russia in aftermath of rebellion03:16
'No evidence of any more motion' by Wagner Group, Sen. Schumer says01:07
Swedish roller coaster derailment leaves one dead, multiple injured01:05
Plane used for 'death flights' during Argentina's dictatorship returned to country01:01
New details about Titanic touring submersible released as investigation enters new phase02:04
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia weighs in on unprecedented armed rebellion01:11
A closer look at the man behind the armed rebellion in Russia02:34
Fighters with mercenary group rebel against Russian government02:41
Video shows explosion at Russian oil depot00:53
- Now Playing
Watch: Humpback whale freed from shark net in Australia01:32
- UP NEXT
‘They will squash you like a bug’: Lukashenko claims credit for stopping Russian rebels01:30
Man caught on camera scribbling on a Colosseum wall00:48
Putin hails military and law enforcement for quick response to Wagner uprising00:32
Russia drops criminal case over armed rebellion by Wagner Group05:10
Newly-discovered fresco in Pompeii looks remarkably like a pizza00:56
Play All