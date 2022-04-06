Rescuers find non-verbal teen lost in woods near Los Angeles
01:54
A non-verbal teen who was lost in thick trees and brush in Crescenta Valley Park near Los Angeles was found after deputies heard the sound of him banging rocks together. His mother had told search and rescue teams rocks were his favorite thing. KNBC’s Hetty Chang reports.April 6, 2022
UP NEXT
Ivanka Trump testifies virtually before House January 6th committee
03:46
Fraudsters use Covid relief program money to purchase luxury items
02:16
Safety concerns spark Miami Beach apartment building evacuation
01:34
Police arrest second suspect in Sacramento mass shooting
02:52
Pennsylvania student describes jumping out window during school shooting
01:17
Jury won't hear about 'How to Murder Your Husband' blog in trial of author accused of husband's murder