IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Louie Anderson, stand-up comic and Emmy-winning 'Baskets' star, dies at 68

  • UP NEXT

    How Wisconsin voters are reacting to Biden’s Covid strategy

    05:05

  • Washington, D.C., to open Covid community centers as cases surge

    03:52

  • Secretary of State Blinken meets with Russian counterpart amid Ukraine border tensions

    05:31

  • California train looting site looks ‘like a third world country,’ says governor

    01:19

  • Meat Loaf dies aged 74, singer's Facebook page says

    00:48

  • Bodycam shows moments before death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton in Kansas

    05:16

  • Las Vegas bridge partially collapses, injures worker

    00:45

  • Supreme Court declined to order Texas abortion case back to the original judge

    01:19

  • Age restriction of U.S. semi truck drivers lowered to 18

    03:24

  • Growing cities struggle to keep up with housing shortage

    03:37

  • Pop-up Covid testing operation facing growing legal trouble

    01:34

  • Peloton stock plunges after company temporarily halts production of bike, treadmill products

    01:23

  • YouTube scuba divers make major discovery in Texas cold case

    03:29

  • Reporter hit by a car live on air speaks out

    01:16

  • Maryland man found dead in home with 124 snakes

    01:50

  • Cold case divers find missing woman's car in Texas river

    04:52

  • ‘Havana Syndrome’ victims devastated after CIA report on illness

    04:37

  • Jury selection begins in trial of 3 officers charged in George Floyd's death

    04:29

  • Rabbi details meeting Texas synagogue hostage-taker

    03:39

  • Alec Baldwin hit with defamation lawsuit by family of Marine killed in Afghanistan

    03:13

NBC News Channel

WATCH: Rescuers save three people who fell through ice on frozen New Jersey reservoir

01:47

Body camera footage shows police and firefighters pull three people from the frigid waters of Lake Musconetcong after they fell through the ice. WNBC's Checkey Beckford reports.Jan. 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    How Wisconsin voters are reacting to Biden’s Covid strategy

    05:05

  • Washington, D.C., to open Covid community centers as cases surge

    03:52

  • Secretary of State Blinken meets with Russian counterpart amid Ukraine border tensions

    05:31

  • California train looting site looks ‘like a third world country,’ says governor

    01:19

  • Meat Loaf dies aged 74, singer's Facebook page says

    00:48

  • Bodycam shows moments before death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton in Kansas

    05:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All