WATCH: Rescuers save three people who fell through ice on frozen New Jersey reservoir

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
How Wisconsin voters are reacting to Biden’s Covid strategy05:05
Washington, D.C., to open Covid community centers as cases surge03:52
Secretary of State Blinken meets with Russian counterpart amid Ukraine border tensions05:31
California train looting site looks ‘like a third world country,’ says governor01:19
Meat Loaf dies aged 74, singer's Facebook page says00:48
Bodycam shows moments before death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton in Kansas05:16
Las Vegas bridge partially collapses, injures worker00:45
Supreme Court declined to order Texas abortion case back to the original judge01:19
Age restriction of U.S. semi truck drivers lowered to 1803:24
Growing cities struggle to keep up with housing shortage03:37
Pop-up Covid testing operation facing growing legal trouble01:34
Peloton stock plunges after company temporarily halts production of bike, treadmill products01:23
YouTube scuba divers make major discovery in Texas cold case03:29
Reporter hit by a car live on air speaks out01:16
Maryland man found dead in home with 124 snakes01:50
Cold case divers find missing woman's car in Texas river04:52
‘Havana Syndrome’ victims devastated after CIA report on illness04:37
Jury selection begins in trial of 3 officers charged in George Floyd's death04:29
Rabbi details meeting Texas synagogue hostage-taker03:39
Alec Baldwin hit with defamation lawsuit by family of Marine killed in Afghanistan03:13
WATCH: Rescuers save three people who fell through ice on frozen New Jersey reservoir01:47
Body camera footage shows police and firefighters pull three people from the frigid waters of Lake Musconetcong after they fell through the ice. WNBC's Checkey Beckford reports.Jan. 21, 2022
UP NEXT
How Wisconsin voters are reacting to Biden’s Covid strategy05:05
Washington, D.C., to open Covid community centers as cases surge03:52
Secretary of State Blinken meets with Russian counterpart amid Ukraine border tensions05:31
California train looting site looks ‘like a third world country,’ says governor01:19
Meat Loaf dies aged 74, singer's Facebook page says00:48
Bodycam shows moments before death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton in Kansas05:16