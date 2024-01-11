IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Researchers work to find how 'real King Kong' ape went extinct

Researchers work to find how ‘real King Kong’ ape went extinct

According to new research in the journal Nature, a giant ape sometimes dubbed the "real King Kong" was driven to extinction by climate change that put its favorite fruits out of reach during the dry season.Jan. 11, 2024

