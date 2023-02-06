IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Resident describes devastation in Syria after deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Doctor near earthquake epicenter says 'the situation was very catastrophic'

    05:05

  • Turkey and Syria struck by 7.8 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes

    05:07

  • Massive earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, more than 1,000 dead

    03:03

  • Video shows building collapse in Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

    00:47

  • Historic Turkish castle damaged by 7.8 magnitude earthquake

    00:43

  • Hundreds killed by 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria

    01:22

  • At least 10 killed in 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey

    01:05

  • Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy

    00:48

  • Multiple dead, hundreds injured in Chile wildfires

    00:59

  • Illinois town donates fire engine to Ukraine

    01:59

  • ‘Enough!’: Pope Francis demands end to conflict in South Sudan

    01:12

  • ‘Your future is with us’: E.U. bosses move towards Ukrainian membership

    01:04

  • Ukraine using surveillance drones to monitor Belarus border

    01:09

  • Pope Francis leaves Congo headed to South Sudan

    00:32

  • China is 'looking into' suspected spy balloon over U.S.

    00:49

  • Russia strikes Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in deadly missile attack

    01:28

  • Suspected Chinese spy balloon found hovering over northern U.S.: NBC News Exclusive

    01:02

  • E.U.’s von der Leyen: Russia must be held accountable ‘for its odious crimes’

    01:22

  • U.S. strengthens military ties to counter growing Chinese threat

    01:21

NBC News

Resident describes devastation in Syria after deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake

01:40

As rescue workers comb through the rubble in Atarib, Syria, following the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the region, Abdulkafi Alhamdo describes the devastation caused to the area and explains how years of attacks from the Syrian regime have corroded the town’s emergency infrastructure.Feb. 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Resident describes devastation in Syria after deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Doctor near earthquake epicenter says 'the situation was very catastrophic'

    05:05

  • Turkey and Syria struck by 7.8 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes

    05:07

  • Massive earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, more than 1,000 dead

    03:03

  • Video shows building collapse in Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

    00:47

  • Historic Turkish castle damaged by 7.8 magnitude earthquake

    00:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All