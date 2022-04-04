'I recognized him by his shoes': Bucha resident describes finding her husband's body

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia05:20
Inside Mariupol: Where residents bury neighbors in shell craters01:30
Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine03:58
Zelenskyy accuses Russians of 'genocide'02:59
Clear evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, French President Macron says01:02
Now Playing
'I recognized him by his shoes': Bucha resident describes finding her husband's body02:03
UP NEXT
Ukrainians head back home despite continued shelling02:03
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes02:20
'Evil has come to our land': Zelenskyy says sanctions not enough after Bucha atrocities01:30
MTP Compressed: Russia faces ‘long-term’ economic impact from war as they increasingly target civilians02:42
Full Hillary Clinton Interview: ‘We have to double down on the pressure’ on Russia11:04
Hillary Clinton: 'I would hope ... significant if not total boycott of Russia' from G2002:09
Blinken: 'We may be' in a new phase of the Ukraine war after Russia's 'devastating setback'00:53
Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'07:59
Chuck Todd on why cost of living issues are overtaking Biden’s jobs success01:54
Engel: Ukrainians 'want to go on the offensive now before Russia is able to reposition'02:34
Biden pledges additional $300 million in military support for Ukraine01:10
Russian pullback near Kyiv appears to be an act of necessity more than diplomacy01:12
Zelenskyy says Russia left behind ‘total catastrophe’ as troops fall back in some areas02:11
Russian missiles attack 'critical infrastructure' in Odesa, Ukraine's military says00:34
'I recognized him by his shoes': Bucha resident describes finding her husband's body02:03
Tetyana Volodymyrivna recounted her harrowing ordeal at the hands of Russian troops who occupied the apartment building she shared with her husband in Bucha, Ukraine.April 4, 2022
Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia05:20
Inside Mariupol: Where residents bury neighbors in shell craters01:30
Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine03:58
Zelenskyy accuses Russians of 'genocide'02:59
Clear evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, French President Macron says01:02
Now Playing
'I recognized him by his shoes': Bucha resident describes finding her husband's body02:03