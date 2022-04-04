IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia

    05:20

  • Inside Mariupol: Where residents bury neighbors in shell craters

    01:30

  • Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

    03:58

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russians of 'genocide'

    02:59

  • Clear evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, French President Macron says

    01:02
  • Now Playing

    'I recognized him by his shoes': Bucha resident describes finding her husband's body

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainians head back home despite continued shelling

    02:03

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes

    02:20

  • 'Evil has come to our land': Zelenskyy says sanctions not enough after Bucha atrocities

    01:30

  • MTP Compressed: Russia faces ‘long-term’ economic impact from war as they increasingly target civilians

    02:42

  • Full Hillary Clinton Interview: ‘We have to double down on the pressure’ on Russia

    11:04

  • Hillary Clinton: 'I would hope ... significant if not total boycott of Russia' from G20

    02:09

  • Blinken: 'We may be' in a new phase of the Ukraine war after Russia's 'devastating setback'

    00:53

  • Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'

    07:59

  • Chuck Todd on why cost of living issues are overtaking Biden’s jobs success

    01:54

  • Engel: Ukrainians 'want to go on the offensive now before Russia is able to reposition'

    02:34

  • Biden pledges additional $300 million in military support for Ukraine

    01:10

  • Russian pullback near Kyiv appears to be an act of necessity more than diplomacy

    01:12

  • Zelenskyy says Russia left behind ‘total catastrophe’ as troops fall back in some areas

    02:11

  • Russian missiles attack 'critical infrastructure' in Odesa, Ukraine's military says

    00:34

NBC News

'I recognized him by his shoes': Bucha resident describes finding her husband's body

02:03

Tetyana Volodymyrivna recounted her harrowing ordeal at the hands of Russian troops who occupied the apartment building she shared with her husband in Bucha, Ukraine.April 4, 2022

  • Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia

    05:20

  • Inside Mariupol: Where residents bury neighbors in shell craters

    01:30

  • Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

    03:58

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russians of 'genocide'

    02:59

  • Clear evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, French President Macron says

    01:02
  • Now Playing

    'I recognized him by his shoes': Bucha resident describes finding her husband's body

    02:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All