Resident reacts to fatal bus collision in Florida
May 14, 202401:28
    Resident reacts to fatal bus collision in Florida

Resident reacts to fatal bus collision in Florida

Eight people have died and at least 40 were hospitalized after a bus carrying farm workers collided with a truck in north central Florida. The bus went through a fence, struck a tree and overturned, according to authorities.May 14, 2024

