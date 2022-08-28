IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Residents describe hearing gunshots during Coney Island beach shooting

01:11

A shooting on Coney Island Beach in New York City left one man dead and four people injured. Residents described hearing gunshots in the middle of the night. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.Aug. 28, 2022

