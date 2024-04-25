IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Residents in South Carolina call police after cicadas create loud buzz
April 25, 2024

    Residents in South Carolina call police after cicadas create loud buzz

Emerging cicadas created such a buzz in South Carolina, some residents described the noise as "sirens" or a "loud roar." The noisy insects often whine when trying to attract mates.April 25, 2024

    Insurers scale back reimbursements for drugs used for weight loss

