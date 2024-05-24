IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Residents outraged after police officer shoots, kills small dog
Sturgeon, Missouri, residents are speaking out about safety after a Sturgeon Police Department officer shot and killed a 13-pound blind Shih Tzu mix. The dog’s owner shared video of a confrontation with officer after the dog was killed. KOMU’s Siobhan Harms reports.May 24, 2024

