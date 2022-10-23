IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    A state trooper’s retirement surprise

    02:12

  • Deadline nears for public to weigh in on airline seat sizes

    02:35

  • At least two employees killed in shooting at Dallas hospital

    00:18

  • Two passengers were killed after plane crashes into garage of home, New Hampshire mayor says

    00:48

  • Small, single engine plane crashes into New Hampshire home killing unknown number of passengers

    00:48

  • Cows corralled after escaping semi-truck crash in Kentucky

    00:40

  • Michigan family of 4 reported missing spotted at gas station

    02:32

  • Examining income inequality in the U.S. amid rising prices due to inflation

    04:17

  • Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student debt relief program

    01:02

  • LA councilman refusing to resign following controversial leaked audio

    03:05

  • At least 6 dead in Milwaukee suburb apartment fire

    02:09

  • San Jose State football player dies after being hit by school bus

    00:47

  • Atherton Mayor: ‘No human remains found’ in buried car discovered in back yard of California home

    01:31

  • Mississippi River’s low water levels stalls boat traffic, stokes economic fears

    02:21

  • Dr. Ashish Jha on triple threat of winter illnesses in the U.S.

    01:49

  • Hospitals scrambling with spike in child respiratory illnesses

    02:23

  • Classified intel on Iran, China found at Mar-a-Lago

    02:16

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham seeks emergency relief from Supreme Court on Georgia case

    00:31

  • New Orleans pastor pleads guilty to money laundering

    02:23

  • Virginia mom charged with murder after toddler's THC overdose

    02:11

NBC News Channel

'It’s crazy’ says neighbor after convertible found buried in yard of California mansion

02:12

A convertible was found buried in the yard of a California mansion after it was reported stolen in 1992. The $15 million home was built by a man with a history of arrests for murder and insurance fraud. KNTV’s Them Jensen reports.Oct. 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    A state trooper’s retirement surprise

    02:12

  • Deadline nears for public to weigh in on airline seat sizes

    02:35

  • At least two employees killed in shooting at Dallas hospital

    00:18

  • Two passengers were killed after plane crashes into garage of home, New Hampshire mayor says

    00:48

  • Small, single engine plane crashes into New Hampshire home killing unknown number of passengers

    00:48

  • Cows corralled after escaping semi-truck crash in Kentucky

    00:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All