IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Residents return to Chernihiv to find destruction from Russian offensive

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Red Cross convoy escorts 1,000 civilians from besieged Mariupol

    00:45

  • 'Weapons, weapons and weapons': Ukrainian foreign minister's agenda for NATO

    00:54

  • How Doctors Without Borders is providing aid to Ukraine

    10:04

  • Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr shares experience living in war zone of Ukraine

    09:10

  • Zelenskyy claims Russia hiding evidence of killing Ukraine civilians

    01:32

  • PedWest border crossing open to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war

    01:01

  • Military equipment en route to Poland to support U.S. armored brigade

    01:18

  • Devastation revealed in town outside Kyiv after Russian forces withdraw

    02:55

  • Ukrainian family describes their grief after Russia’s destruction of Borodyanka

    01:48

  • Blinken on holding Putin accountable and closing sanctions loopholes

    01:43

  • Mass ‘die-in’ protest aims to spark stronger action against Russia

    01:11

  • How the U.S. is using intelligence to fight information war with Russia

    05:35

  • Biden announces new sanctions to raise 'economic cost' of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    02:22

  • Ukrainian and Russian ballet dancers unite against war

    03:59

  • Russian humanitarian aid distributed in besieged Mariupol

    01:17

  • Antony Blinken on US military support for Ukraine

    02:02

  • How Russian alleged war crimes could impact the U.S. response to war in Ukraine

    04:20

  • US steps up sanctions against Russia amid reports of war crimes

    02:04

  • Fallout grows over Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians

    03:26

NBC News

Residents return to Chernihiv to find destruction from Russian offensive

01:16

Residents in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv returned to their homes on Wednesday to find a trail of destruction left in the wake of Russia's offensive. Many residents are still living without electricity and water, while others are struggling with the psychological effects of the war.April 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Residents return to Chernihiv to find destruction from Russian offensive

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Red Cross convoy escorts 1,000 civilians from besieged Mariupol

    00:45

  • 'Weapons, weapons and weapons': Ukrainian foreign minister's agenda for NATO

    00:54

  • How Doctors Without Borders is providing aid to Ukraine

    10:04

  • Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr shares experience living in war zone of Ukraine

    09:10

  • Zelenskyy claims Russia hiding evidence of killing Ukraine civilians

    01:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All