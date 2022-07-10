IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • WNBA pays tribute to star athlete Brittney Griner

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Retailers are advertising major sales after backorders finally delivered

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Highland Park reopens nearly a week after mass shooting

    01:40

  • President Biden Defends Upcoming Visit to Saudi Arabia

    01:53

  • Teenage volunteer firefighters put graduation on hold to handle emergency

    02:26

  • New Mexico mother clings to hijacked SUV roof in an attempt to save her children

    01:36

  • Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon expected to testify in Jan 6th hearing

    01:57

  • The intense fight to save Yosemite National Park Sequoias

    01:51

  • A wrong number led one family to a warm gift and a forever friend

    02:23

  • One out of four Americans are delaying retirement due to financial concerns

    02:11

  • Highland Park mourns victims of shooting and demand action

    02:20

  • Body of Shinzo Abe returned to his home city Tokyo

    01:40

  • Protesters in Sri Lanka storm Presidential Palace, torch Prime Minister’s home

    01:19

  • Abortion activists ask President Biden to do more after signing the executive order

    02:02

  • Wildfire forced partial closure of Yosemite National Park, thousands evacuated

    01:27

  • Gas and diesel prices go down ten cents from last week

    02:00

  • Rising crime pushes some Ohio Democrats toward Republicans ahead of midterms

    02:29

  • Reporter Boyd Huppert returns to air after cancer treatment to share stories of ‘goodness’

    02:03

  • Georgia Guidestones bombed in act of vandalism

    01:38

  • Funerals underway for victims of Highland Park shooting

    02:02

NETWORK NEWS

Retailers are advertising major sales after backorders finally delivered

02:07

For more than two years, Americans had items backordered due to shipping issues. Now, many of those items are finally in, and the heat is on retailers desperate to unload it all and make room for next season’s stock. For consumers, that means sales galore and discounts on everything from big screen TVs to loungewear and even mattresses. But major chains will have to compete with the upcoming Amazon Prime Day.   July 10, 2022

  • WNBA pays tribute to star athlete Brittney Griner

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Retailers are advertising major sales after backorders finally delivered

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Highland Park reopens nearly a week after mass shooting

    01:40

  • President Biden Defends Upcoming Visit to Saudi Arabia

    01:53

  • Teenage volunteer firefighters put graduation on hold to handle emergency

    02:26

  • New Mexico mother clings to hijacked SUV roof in an attempt to save her children

    01:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All