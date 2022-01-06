Reuters photographer recounts covering January 6 riot on Capitol Hill

Leah Millis, a senior photographer at Reuters, was prepared for violence when she went out to cover pro-Trump rallies in Washington DC on January 6 last year, but not for the scale of what unfolded. Her photo of the Capitol Building lit up by a stun grenade quickly went viral and her work is going on display at the Saatchi Gallery ‘America In Crisis’ exhibition in London. Here, she recounts her experiences of that day.Jan. 6, 2022