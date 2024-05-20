IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
RFK Jr. lists past Iranian president as a leader the U.S. president should meet
May 20, 202401:07
  • UP NEXT

    Photo of upside-down American flag at Justice Alito's home sparks controversy

    01:58

  • Insults fly during House Oversight Committee meeting

    02:05

  • Biden asserts executive privilege to prevent Congress from getting recordings

    01:00

  • House committee votes to recommend Garland be held in contempt of Congress

    04:04

  • Sen. Menendez reveals his wife has breast cancer amid bribery trial

    02:53

  • Biden Administration takes steps to reclassify marijuana as lower-risk

    01:32

  • Johnson: Biden 'afraid' to release audio of interview with special counsel Hur

    00:58

  • Rep. Raskin points out Rep. Bishop’s error in Thomas Jefferson reference

    00:54

  • Biden celebrates AAPI heritage month at White House

    02:39

  • Jury selection begins for Sen. Menendez's bribery trial

    02:12

  • House rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:57

  • GOP reps slam Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after effort to oust House Speaker Johnson

    01:15

  • Drama in Congress as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to remove House Speaker

    01:05

  • Johnson calls for election integrity bill, says noncitizens 'might be voting in 2024'

    01:01

  • White House 'currently reviewing' Hamas response to cease-fire proposal

    02:10

  • Biden presents Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the Army Black Knights

    01:32

  • Bipartisan bill on online child abuse awaits Biden's signature

    03:23

  • ‘Can I call you JoeBi-Wan Kenobi?’: ‘Star Wars’ icon Mark Hamill meets the president

    02:55

  • Biden addresses campus protests: 'There is no place for hate speech'

    03:22

  • Senate holds hearing after climate change investigation report released

    01:40

NBC News

RFK Jr. lists past Iranian president as a leader the U.S. president should meet

01:07

While speaking at a campaign rally in Aurora, Colo., independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. mentioned the need for the U.S. president to speak with Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iran's sixth president. Earlier that day, the country's eighth president, Ebrahim Raisi, died in a helicopter crash. NBC News had not confirmed Raisi's death at the time of Kennedy's remarks.May 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Photo of upside-down American flag at Justice Alito's home sparks controversy

    01:58

  • Insults fly during House Oversight Committee meeting

    02:05

  • Biden asserts executive privilege to prevent Congress from getting recordings

    01:00

  • House committee votes to recommend Garland be held in contempt of Congress

    04:04

  • Sen. Menendez reveals his wife has breast cancer amid bribery trial

    02:53

  • Biden Administration takes steps to reclassify marijuana as lower-risk

    01:32
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All