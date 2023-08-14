IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    RFK Jr. says he’d sign a federal ban on abortions after three months of pregnancy

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    GOP presidential candidates make appearances at Iowa State Fair

    02:00

  • Francis Suarez suggests he will end 2024 campaign if he does not make GOP debate stage

    01:15

  • DeSantis open to using drone strikes against Mexican drug cartels

    01:10

  • Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis says he is targeting her to boost his 2024 run

    01:40

  • Biden ‘may not be the nominee’: Ron DeSantis explains his Gavin Newsom debate

    01:22

  • GOP presidential candidates struggle to close the gap with Trump

    04:29

  • Trump holds first rally in New Hampshire since latest indictment

    03:32

  • DeSantis speaks on abortion restrictions, defends Florida education policy in exclusive interview

    12:51

  • DeSantis speaks on 2024 campaign, Trump and new border proposal in exclusive interview

    03:55

  • Casey DeSantis: ‘I’ve never told my kids about the cancer battle’

    02:52

  • Full Ron DeSantis Interview: ‘I am what I am’

    36:09

  • ‘Of course he lost’: Ron DeSantis rejects Trump’s 2020 election claims

    02:43

  • Part two: Full Ron & Casey DeSantis joint interview

    19:48

  • Vivek Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a 'useless' holiday, suggests canceling

    01:51

  • If Ron DeSantis wants to win against Donald Trump, he should run against Donald Trump: Full Panel

    10:25

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘I’ll take any donation’ to get on debate stage

    08:48

  • How the latest Trump trial could end with jury deliberations on Election Day

    08:21

  • Trump leads in polls against DeSantis despite legal challenges

    03:10

  • Full Panel: McCarthy can't walk Biden impeachment inquiry back

    06:48

NBC News

RFK Jr. says he’d sign a federal ban on abortions after three months of pregnancy

01:36

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in an interview with NBC News’ Ali Vitali that he would support a national ban on abortion after the first three months of pregnancy if he is elected.Aug. 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    RFK Jr. says he’d sign a federal ban on abortions after three months of pregnancy

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    GOP presidential candidates make appearances at Iowa State Fair

    02:00

  • Francis Suarez suggests he will end 2024 campaign if he does not make GOP debate stage

    01:15

  • DeSantis open to using drone strikes against Mexican drug cartels

    01:10

  • Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis says he is targeting her to boost his 2024 run

    01:40

  • Biden ‘may not be the nominee’: Ron DeSantis explains his Gavin Newsom debate

    01:22
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All