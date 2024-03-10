Rhode Island college students gift security guard trip to visit family in Nigeria

- Now Playing
Rhode Island college students gift security guard trip to visit family in Nigeria01:00
Tampa man charged in shooting death of gay man at dog park01:38
Ohio women charged after allegedly taking dead man to bank to withdraw money01:32
Biden calls out Trump on campaign trail after State of the Union00:56
Video shows deadly crash aftermath on Wisconsin highway00:50
Mountain lion seen roaming California coastal city01:54
United Airlines plane rolls off runway at Houston airport01:01
Ex-con turned activist arrested after torso found in NYC apartment02:20
Founder of LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby arrested on federal charges01:08
One person fatally shot in Oregon park shooting01:52
Texas students punished for not reporting a classmate with gun02:14
Uvalde residents angered at city officials after report on mass shooting released02:01
Miami terminates lease with Seaquarium after questions of animal safety01:25
DNA leads to arrest in Virginia cold case murders01:48
Wisconsin family helps lost pig 'Kevin Bacon' find his way home01:51
Four indicted in connection to killing of Arizona teen02:33
Mass shooting at Philadelphia bus stop wounds 8 teens01:49
‘I thought I was going to die’: Woman describes backyard bear attack01:47
‘We gave it a good run’: Jerry Carl concedes in GOP Alabama primary01:23
N.Y. Gov. Hochul: Violent attacks on subway ‘will not be tolerated’02:01
