Rhode Island college students gift security guard trip to visit family in Nigeria
March 10, 202401:00
Rhode Island college students gift security guard trip to visit family in Nigeria

01:00

Students at Providence College raised money through a GoFundMe for a dorm security guard to buy a plane ticket to Nigeria, after learning he hadn't visited family there in nearly 11 years. The security guard, known as James, is expected to take the trip over the summer. WJAR's Erin Coogan reports.March 10, 2024

