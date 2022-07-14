IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rhode Island state senator defends viral TikTok of twerking

02:00

After a TikTok of her twerking in a bikini garnered national attention, Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack, who is running for a second term, said she created her TikTok account to draw attention to the issues she cares about and added that the application is “a platform to get more young people engaged in the local issues”. WJAR’s Molly Levine reports.July 14, 2022

