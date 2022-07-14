Rhode Island state senator defends viral TikTok of twerking

- Now Playing
Rhode Island state senator defends viral TikTok of twerking02:00
- UP NEXT
988 mental health lifeline number set to launch July 16th06:30
Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress03:21
10-year-old girl gets abortion in neighboring state after being raped02:19
Buffalo supermarket reopens tomorrow, two months after shooting01:44
Former lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted for murder of his wife, son01:40
Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s ex-wife, dead at 7301:46
DNC launches first post-Roe TV ad highlighting GOP's plan to limit abortion access01:56
Dozens of missing persons from Virginia flooding have been located, no fatalities01:44
South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted on charges of murdering wife and son02:48
'This cannot happen again': Friends and family mourn Jayland Walker01:35
Four minors come forward in fatal beating of 73-year-old man01:29
Cat found at Boston airport after being lost three weeks ago01:44
Two people bitten by sharks in separate incidents at Long Island beaches01:46
Michael Cox named Boston police commissioner01:23
Statue of civil rights icon Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled at U.S. Capitol01:16
President Biden to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman04:17
At least 40 people unaccounted after flash flooding in Virginia01:39
BA.5 Covid variant becomes dominant strain in U.S.03:09
Manhunt underway for suspect in multiple robberies at 7-Elevens on 7/1103:16
- Now Playing
Rhode Island state senator defends viral TikTok of twerking02:00
- UP NEXT
988 mental health lifeline number set to launch July 16th06:30
Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress03:21
10-year-old girl gets abortion in neighboring state after being raped02:19
Buffalo supermarket reopens tomorrow, two months after shooting01:44
Former lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted for murder of his wife, son01:40
Play All