Riots erupt after Senegalese political leader sentenced to jail

- Now Playing
Riots erupt after Senegalese political leader sentenced to jail01:01
- UP NEXT
Elon Musk meets Chinese officials in Shanghai00:43
QR codes boom in India02:17
Out-of-control wildfires scorching Nova Scotia01:23
Watch: Jordan celebrates royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein01:37
Thousands expected at Jerusalem’s Pride parade despite threats of violence03:33
Australian veteran loses defamation case over Afghan execution reports01:52
Defense Secretary Austin warns of Chinese provocation and calls for open communication00:47
102-year-old World War II veteran returns to Normandy02:14
Search for children missing in Colombia plane crash yields hope02:15
Olympic wrestlers arrested in India amid growing protests06:53
Wildfires in Canada impact air quality in U.S. cities01:26
Watch: Dashcam captures missile falling on busy Kyiv highway00:56
Watch: Sherpa carries Everest climber in ‘death zone’ rescue01:23
Failed North Korean spy satellite launch puts neighboring countries on alert02:17
North Korea spy satellite launch failure triggers alerts in South Korea and Japan01:14
Uganda president signs anti-gay law that includes death penalty04:14
South Korea says ‘war-time’ alert was sent in error03:28
An inside look at the Wagner Group’s control over the Central African Republic04:12
Moscow residential areas hit in drone attack for the first time since start of war in Ukraine01:49
- Now Playing
Riots erupt after Senegalese political leader sentenced to jail01:01
- UP NEXT
Elon Musk meets Chinese officials in Shanghai00:43
QR codes boom in India02:17
Out-of-control wildfires scorching Nova Scotia01:23
Watch: Jordan celebrates royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein01:37
Thousands expected at Jerusalem’s Pride parade despite threats of violence03:33
Play All