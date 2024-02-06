IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. says he hopes ‘to draw equal numbers from both’ Trump and Biden: Full interview

18:53

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. talks to NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard about his views on vaccines, plans around picking a vice-presidential running mate, and the impact he could have in President Biden and former President Trump’s chances in November.Feb. 6, 2024

