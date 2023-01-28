IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

'My stomach hurts': Rodney King's daughter reacts to Tyre Nichols footage

00:53

The daughter of Rodney King, Lora Dene King, said her "stomach hurts" after watching footage of Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The footage draws parallels to when her father was beaten by police officers more than 30 years ago.Jan. 28, 2023

