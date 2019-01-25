Roger Stone says he will plead not guilty as crowd chants ‘lock him up’

Roger Stone says he will plead not guilty in Mueller probe indictment06:20
Following his indictment in the Robert Mueller probe, former Trump adviser Roger Stone said he has been “falsely accused” and will plead not guilty to charges of obstruction, giving false statements and witness tampering. Stone also made clear that he stands by President Donald Trump, calling him "one of his oldest friends.”
