    Romanian hotel turns ballroom into refugee shelter as millions flee Ukraine

    01:20
Romanian hotel turns ballroom into refugee shelter as millions flee Ukraine

01:20

A hotel in Suceava, Romania, has turned its lavish ballroom into a makeshift shelter for more than 2,000 refugees who have fled Ukraine since the Russian began its invasion. According to the U.N., more than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine in the last 10 days, making it the swiftest refugee exodus so far this century.March 7, 2022

