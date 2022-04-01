Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking oil depot near Ukrainian border
Video appears to show an airstrike on an oil depot in Belgorod, Russia, near the Ukrainian border, which Russia has blamed on Ukrainian forces. The Russian regional governor said the fire was caused by an attack from a Ukrainian helicopter, but Ukraine’s foreign minister said he could not “confirm nor reject” the claim.April 1, 2022
