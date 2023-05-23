IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Russia alleges cross-border attack by Ukrainian saboteurs

    00:41
  • UP NEXT

    Russia takes control of Bakhmut, Ukraine

    01:14

  • Ukraine appears to lose last major stronghold in Bakhmut

    02:15

  • Biden backs plan to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    02:14

  • Zelenskyy claims Russia has not conquered Bakhmut

    00:55

  • Ukraine looks to reshape war with Russia with counteroffensive

    04:24

  • Watch: Reporter braves Russian shelling to visit Bakhmut frontline

    03:57

  • U.S. and G-7 allies agree to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    03:01

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells Arab League leaders that Russia is 'weak'

    01:00

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expected to attend G-7 summit in person

    04:00

  • Russia launches new attacks across Kyiv amid G-7 summit

    02:15

  • American Nicholas Maimer killed fighting in Ukraine

    01:26

  • Ukraine says they blocked barrage of 18 Russian missiles over Kyiv

    01:40

  • ‘We are Europeans, so we are free’: Zelenskyy asks E.U. to stand firm against Russia

    01:36

  • Ukraine says it shot down advanced weapons fired from Russia

    02:16

  • CIA offers Russians secure way to share intelligence with U.S. spies

    01:48

  • Ukrainian forces gain ground in Bakhmut

    01:04

  • Zelenskyy meets with U.K.’s Prime Minister for additional aid to Ukraine

    01:21

  • New Russian attacks in Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits allies in Europe

    02:15

  • Zelenskyy visits Germany as Ukraine prepares counteroffensive

    01:20

NBC News

Russia alleges cross-border attack by Ukrainian saboteurs

00:41

Russian officials have claimed that Ukrainian military saboteurs launched a cross-border attack on a small village in the Belgorod region. Kyiv officials denied any link with the group and blamed the fighting on a revolt by disgruntled Russians against the Kremlin. Neither version of events could be independently verified in an area that has witnessed sporadic spillover since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.May 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Russia alleges cross-border attack by Ukrainian saboteurs

    00:41
  • UP NEXT

    Russia takes control of Bakhmut, Ukraine

    01:14

  • Ukraine appears to lose last major stronghold in Bakhmut

    02:15

  • Biden backs plan to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    02:14

  • Zelenskyy claims Russia has not conquered Bakhmut

    00:55

  • Ukraine looks to reshape war with Russia with counteroffensive

    04:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All