IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russia claims complete control of the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka
Feb. 19, 202401:01
  • Now Playing

    Russia claims complete control of the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    VP Harris: ‘This is a moment where America has the ability to actually demonstrate through action’

    05:27

  • McFaul: It’s ‘hard’ for Navalnaya to fight Putin but Congress has ‘something right in front of them’

    10:49

  • Hundreds detained in Russia at events honoring Alexei Navalny

    02:24

  • Russian forces take control of key eastern town in Ukraine

    03:48

  • Biden: 'No doubt' Putin is responsible for Navalny's death

    02:04

  • Video shows front line shelling by Ukraine's Azov Brigade

    01:03

  • House expected not to consider Senate’s foreign aid package

    02:57

  • Ukrainian military video said to show a naval drone attack on a Russian landing ship

    00:53

  • Ukraine says delay in U.S. aid from Congress is impacting battlefield

    01:54

  • Non-profit pushes for U.S. aid to help demine Ukraine

    04:31

  • Ousted Ukrainian commander Gen. Zaluzhny awarded highest accolade

    00:39

  • Tucker Carlson releases interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    02:27

  • Video said to show Ukrainian attack on Russian warship off Crimea

    02:01

  • Russian rock band critical of war with Ukraine face deportation from Thailand

    01:17

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for international investigation into Belgorod plane crash

    00:56

  • Russians accuse Ukraine of shooting down plane carrying Ukrainian POWs

    00:55

  • How global conflict is affecting oil prices and supply chain

    02:12

  • Video shows crash of Russian jet allegedly carrying Ukrainian POWs

    01:57

  • Russian military jet carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes

    02:05

NBC News

Russia claims complete control of the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka

01:01

Russia said it had completed its takeover of the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka after claiming control over the city’s coke and chemical plant. The fall of Avdiivka is Russia’s biggest gain since capturing the city of Bakhmut in 2023.Feb. 19, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Russia claims complete control of the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    VP Harris: ‘This is a moment where America has the ability to actually demonstrate through action’

    05:27

  • McFaul: It’s ‘hard’ for Navalnaya to fight Putin but Congress has ‘something right in front of them’

    10:49

  • Hundreds detained in Russia at events honoring Alexei Navalny

    02:24

  • Russian forces take control of key eastern town in Ukraine

    03:48

  • Biden: 'No doubt' Putin is responsible for Navalny's death

    02:04
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All