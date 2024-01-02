Explosions and smoke seen across Kyiv as Russia launches massive air attack

Video shows passengers stuck on burning plane in Japan00:51
Gaza's displaced residents fearful of returning to the north01:07
- Now Playing
Explosions and smoke seen across Kyiv as Russia launches massive air attack01:11
- UP NEXT
Video shows Japan Airlines passenger plane in flames at Tokyo airport00:55
Dozens killed in a series of Japanese earthquakes01:33
South Korean opposition leader injured in knife attack00:33
Inside the U.S. Coast Guard patrols off Peru in mission to stop overfishing03:01
Israel pulling troops out of Gaza to pace itself for long-haul conflict01:31
Japan rocked by powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake02:46
Israel announces plan to withdraw some troops from Gaza03:27
Earthquakes in Japan leave at least three dead and thousands without power02:14
Japan issues tsunami warning after series of earthquakes are reported03:16
Videos show moments earthquakes struck Japan on New Year's Day01:43
Powerful earthquakes rattle Japan, trigger tsunami warnings00:28
Watch New Year's 2024 celebrations from around the world03:45
U.S. Navy helicopters sink Houthi boats that fired on them in Red Sea01:57
Netanyahu vows Israel-Hamas war will continue for ‘many more months’02:21
Dazzling displays and celebrations roll out around the world to ring in new year02:37
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announces she will abdicate the throne01:06
Russia unleashes massive aerial attack on Ukraine01:44
Video shows passengers stuck on burning plane in Japan00:51
Gaza's displaced residents fearful of returning to the north01:07
- Now Playing
Explosions and smoke seen across Kyiv as Russia launches massive air attack01:11
- UP NEXT
Video shows Japan Airlines passenger plane in flames at Tokyo airport00:55
Dozens killed in a series of Japanese earthquakes01:33
South Korean opposition leader injured in knife attack00:33
Play All