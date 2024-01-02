IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Video shows passengers stuck on burning plane in Japan

    00:51

  • Gaza's displaced residents fearful of returning to the north

    01:07
  • Now Playing

    Explosions and smoke seen across Kyiv as Russia launches massive air attack

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows Japan Airlines passenger plane in flames at Tokyo airport

    00:55

  • Dozens killed in a series of Japanese earthquakes

    01:33

  • South Korean opposition leader injured in knife attack

    00:33

  • Inside the U.S. Coast Guard patrols off Peru in mission to stop overfishing

    03:01

  • Israel pulling troops out of Gaza to pace itself for long-haul conflict

    01:31

  • Japan rocked by powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake

    02:46

  • Israel announces plan to withdraw some troops from Gaza

    03:27

  • Earthquakes in Japan leave at least three dead and thousands without power

    02:14

  • Japan issues tsunami warning after series of earthquakes are reported

    03:16

  • Videos show moments earthquakes struck Japan on New Year's Day

    01:43

  • Powerful earthquakes rattle Japan, trigger tsunami warnings

    00:28

  • Watch New Year's 2024 celebrations from around the world

    03:45

  • U.S. Navy helicopters sink Houthi boats that fired on them in Red Sea

    01:57

  • Netanyahu vows Israel-Hamas war will continue for ‘many more months’

    02:21

  • Dazzling displays and celebrations roll out around the world to ring in new year

    02:37

  • Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announces she will abdicate the throne

    01:06

  • Russia unleashes massive aerial attack on Ukraine

    01:44

NBC News

Explosions and smoke seen across Kyiv as Russia launches massive air attack

01:11

Explosions and smoke can be seen across Kyiv’s skyline as Russia launched air attacks on Ukraine. The missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed at least two civilians, wounded dozens and caused widespread damage.Jan. 2, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Video shows passengers stuck on burning plane in Japan

    00:51

  • Gaza's displaced residents fearful of returning to the north

    01:07
  • Now Playing

    Explosions and smoke seen across Kyiv as Russia launches massive air attack

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows Japan Airlines passenger plane in flames at Tokyo airport

    00:55

  • Dozens killed in a series of Japanese earthquakes

    01:33

  • South Korean opposition leader injured in knife attack

    00:33
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All