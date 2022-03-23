Watch: Russia launches satellite featuring letter Z
00:48
Russia has launched a communications satellite featuring the letter Z on its side, according to video released by the Defense Ministry. The letter Z has become a symbol for Russians who support the government and back the war in Ukraine.March 23, 2022
