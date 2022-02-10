IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russia's huge military drills start in Belarus, near to Ukrainian border
Russia's Defense Ministry released video of joint military drills between Russian and Belarusian forces as they got underway on Feb.10.Feb. 10, 2022
Russia's huge military drills start in Belarus, near to Ukrainian border00:56
