Russian conscripts 'are not and will not be' involved in combat in Ukraine, Putin says
00:49
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video message published to coincide with International Women's Day that conscripts "are not and will not be involved in combat operations" in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.March 8, 2022
